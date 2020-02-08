Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing work by artist members Katrina Andry, Christopher Scott Brumfield, Kelli Scott Kelley and Katherine Scherer in February.
The gallery will feature the artists in its monthly "Articulate" artist talks at 4 p.m. Feb. 9. Admission to both the talk and exhibit is free.
In "The Sirens of Gentrification," Andry visually investigates how racial stereotypes function, and, in this show, looks at how gentrification develops and is sustained.
Memory has always played a significant role in Brumfield’s work. His show, “Blues in der Nacht," is about people and their relationship to language, objects and the inner signifiers attached to words and objects.
Kelley’s work is comprised of mixed-media narrative paintings, drawings and objects that, through personal and universal icons, explore multiple states of reality. In her show, "Migrations," figures, animals and objects appear in metaphorical narratives and explore humankind’s connections, disconnections and impact upon the natural world.
In "Society of St. Anne," photographer Scherer strives to create a visual narrative that is personal and compelling and successfully communicates her interpretation of her environment.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonroguegallery.org.