- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will feature LSU Professor Petra Munro Henry at its "Lunchtime Lagniappe!" at noon Wednesday, March 13, discussing her book, "The Roots of Hope," focusing on old South Baton Rouge. Admission is free. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Opera's production of "Elizabeth Cree," opening March 21 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $14-$29. lsu.edu/cmda
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's "Fetch Clay, Make Man," opening March 29 at the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $20, $15 for children, students with valid ID and groups of 10 or more with advance ticket purchase. newventuretheatre.org
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre fundraiser, "Dancin' at the Mansion" on April 5 at the Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Tickets are $55 in advance or $50 each for two guests or more; $65 at the door. batonrougeballet.org
- Registration is open for UpStage Theatre's Youth Acting Workshop on April 24-25 at the theater, 9401 Cortana Place, Cortana Mall Entrance No. 1. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz
- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's production of Georges Bizet's "Carmen," opening April 26 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. operalouisiane.com
- Registration is open for summer camps at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org
- New Iberia's Shadows-on-the-Teche, 320 E. Main St., will hold a Plein Air Quick Draw Competition at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in downtown New Iberia. Artists will race against the clock to complete a painting in two hours. Prizes will be awarded, and all artwork will be available for sale off the easel. Cost of the competition, which is open to artists high school age and older, is $10. Proceeds will benefit funding for art education. (337) 369-6446, email Shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org or visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org
On the area arts and cultural scene
