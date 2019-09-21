- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is starting a new Teen Challenge series from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The series has been designed specifically for teens to explore the exhibits and collection at the museum. After a studio demonstration on different jewelry techniques, the challenge begins. Students receive a box of unknown materials to create their own recycled jewelry pieces. The event is for ages 12-18 with a $15 registration fee. For tickets, visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the 25th-year anniversary Gala for the River Road African American Museum at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road. In celebration of its 25th year, the museum will pay tribute to Louisiana’s pioneers in the hair and beauty industry, including Madame C.J. Walker, America’s first self-made female millionaire and Emmitt Douglas, former Baton Rouge businessman; Mada Porter Edwards, Roland and Robert Irvin, Mohair Salon and Webb’s Barber Shop. The evening will include food and music. Tickets are $75 by visiting the museum's Facebook page. For more information, call (225) 474-5553 or visit africanamericanmuseum.org.
- Registration is open for Theatre Baton Rouge's Youth Audition Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Space is limited to 20 students. The registration fee is $75. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Auditions are from 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for Theatre Baton Rouge's "A Christmas Carol" and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, for the Young Actors Program's production of "Guys and Dolls." All auditions will take place at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. For requirements, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The Lafayette Art Association Gallery, 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing the 33rd annual “Eye of the Beholder” competition, which features more than 70 works by regional artists. The show runs through Saturday, Oct. 26. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To learn about coinciding workshops, call (337) 269-0363 or visit lafayetteart.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host "How to be an Artist: Panel Discussion" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Artists and curators will discuss the presentation and interpretation of art and culture for diverse audiences. Panelists include: Jaik Faulk, visual arts director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts; Stephanie Patton, practicing conceptual artist; photographer Gus Bennett; and the Hilliard’s Curator of Exhibitions Ben Hickey. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com