UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Ave., will open Al Cowart Jr.'s drama, "Head Trip," on March 7.

There also will be performances on March 8 and March 15. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. with the Sunday matinee starting at 3 p.m.

"Head Trip," directed by Ava Brewster Turner, follows the story of Ambrose Dexter, who is one of the San Francisco Bay area's most famous vocalists — until he chooses a different path for his career.

Cowart's 'Head Trip' is a winner of UpStage's Emerging Playwright competition. The company also produced his play, "The Righteous Saints of Greater Faith," in 2018.

The playwright will attend the March 7 and 8 shows, where he'll meet with the audiences and participate in a talk-back after the performances.

Tickets are $22 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.