- Due to the uncertainty of the 2020 LSU football season, the LSU Alumni Band Reunion will not be held this year. Plans are for the reunion to return in 2021. For more information, visit lsualumni.org or LSUTigerNation.com.
- Kids Orchestra has adapted its Spring Neighborhood Concert Series to a virtual format titled KO@Home Concerts. The series premieres on July 31 on the orchestra's Facebook page at facebook.com/kidsorchestra.
- Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, has extended its Summer Artist Member Exhibition to Aug. 27. The show, which features the latest works from more than 20 artist members, also can be viewed online at batonrougegallery.org. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Masks are required, and only 25 visitors will be allowed in at any one time. For more information, call (225) 383-1470.
- The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge a $50,000 grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The funding will support staff salaries, artist fees and facilities costs. The Arts Council's Arts IDEAS (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Sustainability) initiative is among the funded programs. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- Registration is open for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School, which begins Aug. 24. Registration will remain open throughout the semester; registrations received after Aug. 17 will incur a $20 late fee. The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe. For more information or to register, call (985) 549-5502 or visit southeastern.edu/cms.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will reopen to the public on Aug. 17. Early access to the gallery spaces will be granted to museum members from Aug. 4 to Aug. 15. Face masks are required. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- The Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia, has canceled its Arts & Crafts Show in October due to the coronavirus and concerns for the health of their volunteers, staff, vendors and community. For more information, call (337) 369-6446 or visit shadowsontheteche.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
