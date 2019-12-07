- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will show "The Polar Express" in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at 1 p.m. Dec. 8, 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Movies tickets are included in general admission. Seating is limited. Wear your holiday pajamas and warm up with a complimentary cup of hot chocolate. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's "A Charlie Brown Christmas," opening Dec. 12 in the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's "Black Nativity," opening Dec. 13 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "Ebony Scrooge" at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 and 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $24. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
- Tickets are on sale for the eighth annual Cool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz on Dec. 17-18 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $23-$43. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Acadiana Repertory Theatre's developmental production of "Proceed to Highlighted Route" by Erica Mann at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Cite Des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Tickets are $15. (337) 291-1122 or acadianarep.org or citedesarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office, starting an hour before the performance.
- The Festival of Words will host Five Golden Rings, a night of rhymes and rhythm, at Chicory’s Coffee & Café, 219 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Grand Coteau, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 18. M. Anthony, of Archangel Music Group, and Jacqueline Lewis-Langston will perform along with poets and storytellers. Bring your own poems, songs or stories for an open mic. Admission is free. (985) 255-1545.
- Registration is open for three workshops hosted by the Lafayette Art Association, 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Jan. 18-19 — "Understanding the Language of Color," an acrylic painting workshop with Billie Bourgeois. Cost is $255. To register, email kdpaints@hotmail.com; Jan. 25 — "Make Keepsake Copper Charm Bracelet, Necklace & Earrings" with Laura Teague. Cost is $100. To register, call (337) 235-6382 or email spalmer1@cox-internet.com; Feb. 1 — "Working with Oil Monotypes" with Bonnie Camos. Cost is $65. To register, call (337) 235-6382 or email spalmer1@cox-internet.com.
