Their vacation in December 2016 came at the end of a particularly painful year, but Leslie Rose and her husband, Donney, found a spirit of rejuvenation in Puerto Rico.
The couple spent 10 days traveling the island end to end and meeting new people. For Leslie Rose, who’s of Puerto Rican descent, the trip had a deeper meaning.
“This is our first real vacation, and for me, it was a pilgrimage,” she said. “I got to see this place that my mom never got to see, this place that my grandparents were from.”
The couple connected deeply with the island and returned home to Baton Rouge refreshed, ready to make the trip again in December 2017. But then Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.
Now, close to a year after Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, a benefit event, “Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico” will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Baton Rouge Gallery.
The event will feature performances by 15 Louisiana-based artists, including Baton Rouge Youth Poet Laureate Brittany Marshall; Justin Lamb, a National Poetry Slam champion; Acadiana performance troupe Kabuki Dancers; and actor Roger Ferrier, who portrayed Usnavi in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights," will perform a medley tribute to Miranda.
Singer-songwriter Peter Simon will play, and DJ Automatik will curate a mix of Caribbean music throughout the night. Pieces by visual artists — Ana Cristina Garcia, Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell, Rancy Boyd-Snee, among several others — will be sold in a silent auction.
Participating artists are donating their time and work, Leslie Rose said, and all money raised will go to El Departamento de la Comida, a Puerto Rican organization that’s working to rebuild 200 farms on the island within 24 months. The organization was chosen with the idea those in south Louisiana would make a connection.
“In 2016, when the floods hit, a lot of our farmers remember the impact," she said. "They suffered.”
Leslie Rose is the primary organizer of the event, with Donney as co-organizer and in partnership with Baton Rouge Gallery, and she is the chairwoman for the grassroots Baton Rouge group Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico. Both Leslie and Donney Rose are poets — Donney received a Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow Recognition earlier this year — and will perform during the event.
Over the last year, artists around the country have organized events to benefit Puerto Rico, and several in New York City and Philadelphia have gone under the name #PoetsForPuertoRico. Those were a direct influence on Leslie Rose, and the Louisiana for Puerto Rico event is affiliated with the larger movement.
“What the spirit of the island and of the people did for us and our energy in a time when we were emotionally scarred from a summer of chaos, I think when we took into consideration what we could do and how we could give back, we could only go by our natural abilities as artists and organizers,” Donney Rose said.
Hurricane Maria made landfall at Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, a year ago as a Category 4 hurricane, knocking out power to almost all of the island and destroying more than a third of the homes.
At the end of August, the government of Puerto Rico raised its official death toll to 2,975 people — up from 64 stated last December. Maria also pummeled the island nation of Dominica, killing 65, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Puerto Rico blackout was the longest in American history, and power wasn’t fully restored until early August. The Puerto Rican government estimated $94.4 billion in damages, but Congress has so far allocated only about $32 billion in federal aid.
In the weeks after the storm, Louisiana shared resources with Puerto Rico, and Gov. John Bel Edwards joined a delegation to the island.
“What we’re seeing with this and what we’re seeing around the country is that whenever the federal response is low, the community response picks up the slack,” Donney Rose said. “Artists and artisans and citizens are saying, look, if this cause is being neglected, we as a community of people who are familiar with the damage of natural disasters are willing to fill in the gaps.”
Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 15, 7-10 p.m.
WHERE: Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive
COST: $10-$20; cash at the door or by donation to Americas for Conservation and the Arts
INFO: facebook.com/LaArtistsforPR; batonrougegallery.org