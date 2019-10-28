Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, will present Durand Jones and the Indications, a deep soul revival band, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter is looking forward to welcoming Jones home.
“Durand is a Southeastern alumnus who is a rising star," Winter said. "His fantastic, soul-influenced band recently played on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and ‘CBS This Morning.’ We are thrilled to have him returning to his roots. My staff and I are currently working very hard to make Nov. 1 a special night celebrating some of Southeastern’s most successful alums.”
In celebration of Jones’ return to Southeastern, Columbia Theatre will be serving Gnarly Barley, a beer brewed by Southeastern alumni Zac and Cari Caramonta, offering a special discount for alumni that night, and hosting additional surprise guest alumni for the curtain speech and lobby greeters.
Tickets are $36 in the orchestra or balcony and $45 in the loge. and can be purchased at the Columbia Theatre Box Office at 220 East Thomas St. in Hammond, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or by calling (985) 543-4371 or visiting columbiatheatre.org.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 543-4366.