Red Magnolia Theatre Company and members of the Centennial Woman's Suffrage team at Southeastern Louisiana University will host a free virtual forum at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 25.
The group will have a conversation on the Louisiana Suffrage Movement, women and politics and the barriers women faced continue to face.
Macy Jones, artistic director of Red Magnolia, will moderate and Lisa Moody and Carol Madere, both faculty members at Southeastern Louisiana University, will serve as panelists.
Moody earned her doctorate's degree from LSU, where she was a Board of Regents fellow. She has a master’s degree from Northwestern University in Chicago and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago.
She specializes in 19th century American and British literature with a focus on religion and realism.
Jones holds a doctorate's degree in theater history from LSU. She is a historian, director, dramaturg and playwright.
She has directed productions for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, LSU Lab Theatre, Off-The-Hyphen Productions, Red Magnolia Theatre Company and Theatre Baton Rouge. Her original plays have been performed at local and regional theater festivals.
Jones is a member of the Mid-America Theatre Conference, the American Society for Theatre Research, the Association of Theatre in Higher Education and the American Theatre and Drama Society.
Madere originally is from Shreveport. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from LSU with a concentration in broadcast journalism, a master's degree from LSU with a concentration in public relations and a doctorate's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Madere has worked in television and radio news, advertising, public relations and technical communication.
To register for this free event, visit lnkd.in/eMFJSPS.