The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 Lafayette St., will host its seventh annual Engineering Day festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14.
The museum presents the event in partnership with the LSU College of Engineering, and all activities are included in general admission.
“Engineering Day has grown each year since it began at LASM in 2013," said Sheree Westerhaus, director of LASM's Operations & Planetarium. "It has become a fixture in our community for visitors of all ages. The stations this year give our visitors the opportunity to participate in hands-on engineering activities and experience cutting-edge demonstrations."
The activities are designed by engineers, as well as engineering students from LSU’s College of Engineering.
The festival features as many as 25 interactive stations showcasing a wide array of engineering and design specialties, including robotics, bridge building, nanoscience and chemistry, with the help of the museum’s partner organizations.
For the first time, the public will be invited to interact with the museum's Stream Table, a state-of-the-art educational tool that demonstrates in real time the forces that shape rivers, lakes and wetlands.
Also, visitors can watch "Dream Big: Engineering Our World" throughout the day in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. This show celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels.
For more information, visit lasm.org/events.