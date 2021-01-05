The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and we just know the Saints will be in it to win it.
In the meantime, Wristy Business & Co. is offering a little friendly competition of its own. The Denham Springs retailer is hosting the Dirty South Cook-Off and Pop-Up Shop from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at 8327 Greenwell Springs Road.
The event will include a seafood boil cook-off, a small business pop-up, a DJ, food and shopping.
For more information, call (225) 263-8976 or visit facebook.com/wristybiz.co.
Serving the community
Why not kick off 2021 on a positive note by helping those in need?
Meals Outreach Resources, or MOR Baton Rouge, is welcoming volunteers to help host a meal for the homeless at noon Jan. 10 at 800 N. 19th St.
The organization will be serving up 150 plates with hot ham and cheese sliders, potato soup, brownies, bananas and water.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/745761146030055/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history.
Farmers Market returns
After a holiday hiatus, the downtown Red Stick Farmers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 9 at 501 Main St.
Shop directly with local farmers, fishers and food artisans for locally-grown fruits and vegetables, seafood, meat, plants, baked goods and dairy products. Also, enjoy breakfast, lunch and local shopping inside Main Street Market every Saturday. Face masks are required.
For more information, visit BREADA.org.
Jazz Brunch on the Patio
Superior Grill Mid City, 5435 Government St., will host a jazz brunch on the patio from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10, featuring the Justin Burdette Trio.
For more information, call (225) 927-2022.
Cookie time
Registration is open for a Cookie Blossoms class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Party Time Baton Rouge, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Learn to decorate cookies with a unique look. Attendees must be age 13 or older. All supplies provided. Cost is $30. Register at partytimebr.com/cookie-blossom.