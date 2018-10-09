The giant squid will make an appearance when Kidoons' production of "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" comes to the Manship Theatre on Oct. 14.
Show creators Rick Miller and Craig Francis knew no production of Jules Verne's classic sci-fi tale would be complete without it. But it's hard to do in a traveling show.
So the squid will appear through backdrop projections, puppetry and, finally, giant tentacles reaching out for Captain Nemo's submarine in the action packed, hourlong production.
Traveling with Nemo on his submarine, the Nautiulus, comes at a price — no one can leave the sub. It's the only way the captain can maintain his secrecy.
His captives must plot their way out of Nemo's domain while battling the elements, which includes an attack from a giant squid.
Verne's story was published in 1871 and was said to be ahead of its time, foretelling the the development of today's nuclear submarine.
The family-friendly show is filled with all the key elements from Verne's story enhanced by projections and live camera feeds.
"What I really love about it is how so much of what was sci-fi when Jules Verne wrote this story 150 years ago is real today," Francis said. "And the show not only looks at the science and technology he wrote about but also the environment."
Miller and Francis also incorporated Verne into the story as its narrator.
"He's kind of cynical, and he jumps back and forth in the story to offer background and perspective," Miller said. "He doesn't hammer you on the head with it, but does it in a playful way."
And Miller and Francis kept the idea of having fun in the forefront while adapting the story.
"We made a play that we would like to see," Francis said. "We've seen kids as young as 6 in the audience, and they've had no problem following the story. They also have questions. They watch like they would a movie."
"Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" is the second in a trilogy of classic novels Miller and Francis have created for Kidoons productions. The first was an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book." The third will be Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein."
All are staged in a balance of storytelling and technology the writers have labeled, "big little shows."
"We start 'Twenty Thousand Leagues' on a phone projected on a screen," Francis said. "It's not Cirque du Soleil, but it does incorporate modern technology."
'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea'
WHEN: 2 p.m. Oct. 14.
WHERE: Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
TICKETS/INFO: $20. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org