- Tickets are on sale for Swine Palace's live online production, "Small Mouth Sounds," opening on Nov. 11. Preview tickets on Nov. 11-12 are $10; $5 for students. Tickets for all other productions are $15; $10 for students. The show runs through Nov. 22 with 7:30 p.m. shows; 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays. For Tickets and instructions on how to tune in, visit showtix4u.com/events/18060.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's live Zoom production, "Game of Tiaras," from Nov. 6-8. For tickets and instruction on how to tune in, call (225) 578-6996 or visit playmakersbr.org.
- The Denham Springs/Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs, will open Anita Williams Bryan's exhibit, "Great American Beards," on Nov. 1. The show runs through Nov. 30 and features more than 20 of her portraits of gentlemen proudly displaying their beards. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The library will host an artist's reception from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 8. For more information, call (225) 939-6886.
- Visitors to the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., can get $1 off admission on LSU game days when they wear clothing in support of their favorite collegiate teams. The museum will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 3. It is showing movies on its lawn at 5 p.m., starting with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Nov. 1; "The Karate Kid" on Nov. 8 and "The Goonies" on Nov. 15. Bring a blanket; admission is free. The museum will be observing Red Stick Veterans Week during the week of Nov. 8, offering free admission to veterans and their families. For more information, visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Art, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South" through Feb. 14 and "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road" through March 14. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The 20th annual Attic Treasures and Collectibles event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The event is similar to the "Antiques Roadshow" on LPB. This year, registration is required to attend and capacity is limited. For the safety of the specialists and attendees, masks or other face coverings are required, and the event will adhere to social distancing protocols. For more information, call (225) 231-3740 or visit ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques.
- The group exhibit, "About The Healthy Artist," is showing in the Main Gallery at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, which is in collaboration with Basin Arts, the Hilliard Art Museum. The show includes a section called "Artist Quarantine," a selection of artworks made during the coronavirus quarantine, curated by Bob Borel. The show focuses on professional practices and financial well-being, mindfulness and health, creativity within an artistic practice and connection to community. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
