Expect the unexpected in Brick & Bombs' group show at the Shaw Center for the Arts.
The show's short run ends Tuesday, but there's still plenty of time to see it in the Manship Theatre's Jones Walker Foyer.
Bricks & Bombs gallery owner Brad Jensen curated this exhibit featuring seven artists who regularly exhibit in pop-up exhibits at his gallery. Each artist has a distinctive style, which comes together in a show of imagined places and faces.
"I didn't title the show, because it's not themed," says Jensen, adding the artists chose what they wanted to show in the exhibit.
This marks Bricks & Bombs' first time hosting a show in the Manship's galleries.
It's where the Roman Colosseum hovers upside-down over Roman ruins in his collage, "The City Below," and Marc Fresh's cartoon-like "Lone Wolf" simply hovers.
Nathanial Landry's pen-and-ink drawing, "Man Behind the Board," is reminiscent of Duke Ellington, who rubs shoulders with Sean Star Wars' set of fluorescent horror film creatures, including his black cat painting, "Tough Cat," and his painted alien in "Last Licks/Mars Attacks."
Bricks & Bombs show
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Through Nov. 20.
WHERE: Jones Walker Foyer, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.