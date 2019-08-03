- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a curator tour and figure drawing with a live model coinciding with its exhibit, "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Admission is free on Free First Sunday. lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "The Porch Society," opening Aug. 10 at UpStage Theatre, 9401 Cortana Place, Cortana Mall entrance No. 1. Tickets are $22. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
- Tickets are on sale for "The Wild Party," opening Aug. 16 at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $31; $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- "Prepared for Life: Scouting in West Baton Rouge" runs through Aug. 18 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's "One Act Play Festival," opening Aug. 22 at the theater, 823 N. Felicity St., Gonzales. Tickets are $10. actgonzales.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of "The Little Prince," opening Aug. 23 at the Lynn Whitfield Theatre for Performing Arts at McKinley Middle Magnet School, 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Tickets are $15. playmakersbr.org.
- The Red Magnolia Theatre Company in Baton Rouge is partnering with the National Performance Network, a national organization of artist-centered partners, which will serve as the company's fiscal sponsor. The national organization was founded in 1985 to address the difficulties arts organizations face when finding like-minded collaborators and financial solvency. It works with historically marginalized groups to foster deeper community engagement, leadership development and peer-to-peer collaboration. For more information, visit redmagnoliatc.org.
- The Lafayette Art Association and Gallery, 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., is opening its 33rd annual Open Competition exhibit, “Eye of the Beholder,” with a reception at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, The show runs through Oct. 26 and is composed of works by many regional artists. The show coincides with the reopening of the newly renovated gallery. (337) 269-0363 or lafayetteart.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Cane Fire Film Series screening of Magnolia Pictures' "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com