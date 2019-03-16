- Registration is open for Theatre Baton Rouge's spring classes. theatrebr.org
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Moises Kaufman's "33 Variations" will be at 5 p.m. Sunday with callbacks on Monday. Auditions are by appointment at (225) 924-6496. theatrebr.org
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Opera's "Elizabeth Cree," opening March 21 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre, Dalrymple Drive. lsu.edu/cmda
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's "Engineering Day 2019" will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at the museum, 100 S. River Road. The event features more than 20 interactive stations showcasing a wide array of engineering and design specialties for all ages. lasm.org
- The Louisiana Watercolor Society’s Spring Member Show runs through March 29 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Awards for the competition were selected by Kathy Miller Stone, an award-winning artist and signature member of the society. louisianaWatercolorSociety.org
- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's production of Georges Bizet's "Carmen" April 26 and April 28 in the Manship Theatre for the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 344-0334, operalouisiane.com
- Twenty paintings by Darrell Chitty called "The Cajun Experience" will be on exhibit through March at Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site, 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville. Chitty's paintings pay tribute to old-time craftsmen and artists and showcase his deep respect for the vanishing Acadian culture. (225) 635-3332
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host "Flute and Piano Music of the Mid-Twentieth Century" at 6 p.m. March 20, featuring Andrea Kapell Loewy and Yu Ling Huang-Davie. hilliardmuseum.org
- Tickets are on sale for a performance by Evidence, a dance company, at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org
On the area arts and cultural scene
