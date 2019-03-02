The LSU School of Art, in conjunction with the LSU College of Art & Design, is hosting the 5th Statewide Juried High School Exhibition through March 16 in Foster Hall Gallery on campus.
The exhibit showcases selected works from students representing high schools from throughout the state. The show's goal is to inspire young artists by providing a platform for their work to be displayed in a professional, artistic venue, giving them a taste of a professional artist's experience. The show includes a variety of media, including paintings, sculpture, photographs and multimedia pieces.
Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at a closing reception for the artists at 1 p.m. March 16.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or visit art.lsu.edu.
