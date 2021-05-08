- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host International Astronomy Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Blast off with a special line-up of in-person astronomy-themed shows and virtual hands-on activities. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- "Creativity Behind The Mask: Southern University Laboratory School Student Art Show" runs through May 31 at the Louisiana State Archives Art Gallery, 3851 Essen Lane. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, visit sulabschool.com.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will stage its next monthly "Outdoor Old Time Music Open Jam" from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 16. As space allows, jam sessions are open for any musician to join in to play tunes, including but not limited to old country, bluegrass, Cajun and folk music at the museum’s open-air barn or Juke Joint side porch. Musicians and visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs, masks and refreshments. Admission is free. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Pointe Coupee Historical Society's annual Jazz Brunch Fundraiser on May 23 at the historic Bonnie Glen home. Featured will be the St. Cyr Jazz Band of New Orleans. Catering will be provided by Heirloom Cuisine of St. Francisville. A tour of the Bonnie Glen grounds will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and brunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Only 150 tickets are available; garden party attire is encouraged. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased by calling (225) 638-6575 or visiting BonTempsTix.com. Proceeds will benefit the development of a permanent display on the history of Pointe Coupee.
- May 13 will be Third Thursday Free Admission at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The St. Tammany Art Association will host an artist talk by Paulo Dufour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 16 in the Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Dufour's exhibition, "Mental Universes and the Obscurations of Light," will be on view in the Miriam Barranger Gallery through May 22. Admission is free. For more information, visit sttammanyartassociation.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments