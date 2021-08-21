- "The Negro Motorist Green Book," a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, is on display at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The show offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for Black people in midcentury America and shows how the annual guide served as an indispensable resource for them. It includes many artifacts, from business signs and postcards to historic footage and images and firsthand accounts. The show runs through Nov. 13. For more information, visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The deadline is Aug. 31 for applications for the Louisiana Division of the Arts' Louisiana Project Grants, which are available to those living in the 11 parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana — represented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. For requirements and more information, visit artsbr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., continues its "Celebrate Clay Virtual & In-Person Program Series" with an artist talk and demonstration by Garth Johnson from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Johnson is the Paul Phillips & Sharon Sullivan Curator of Ceramics at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, New York. His talk coincides with the museum's exhibits, "Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection" and "The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection."
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., will host local hip-hop artists Jade and Jireh in a live performance at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 as part of its weekly Meat Meet series. Also, at 4 p.m. Aug. 28, Mia Upshaw Productions and the 708 Agency will present the fashion show, "Do You Have What it Takes?" For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- Registration is open for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School's 2021 session, which begins Aug. 30. Registration will remain open throughout the semester, but registrations received after Aug. 23 will incur a $20 late fee. The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe. There also will be opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation upon request. For more information, call (985) 549-5502, or visit southeastern.edu/cms.