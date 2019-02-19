Jambo everyone!
That's Swahili for "hello" and how Orisha, the narrator, greets the audience in New Venture Theatre's original production, "Jambo! Tales from Africa."
The cast of youngsters performs the show on Feb. 22 in the Frank Hayden Hall Theatre at Southern University. Although the play is geared toward children, its message also will appeal to adults.
"The play is made up of three African folk tales, each with a moral that applies to people of all ages," said director Laketa Caston-Hosey. "Kids will laugh at it, but adults will find it OK to laugh, too."
The show was written by New Venture creative team member Alvin A. Temple, who played the part of Mantis when the company premiered the production in 2011.
Now he's peeking in on the rehearsal.
"… I just have to see what they're doing with the play," he said. "And it's amazing to watch them bring it to life."
Temple chose three folk tales involving animals and people, who use their clever and cunning minds to remedy situations caused by silly antics.
Each tale, he said, is taken directly from the stories passed down from the folklore of many nations and cultures, including that of East Africa, Kenya and the Kalahari Bushmen, all offering simple and obvious lessons.
The show also features original music by David Sylvester.
"Jambo!" marks Caston-Hosey's first time directing children.
"I love their eagerness," she said. "They want to learn, and when I give them warm-up games to do before rehearsal, they're thrilled. They have so much going on in their lives with school and other activities, but they come here ready to work."
Caston-Hosey has watched them learn a few lessons of their own during the rehearsal process.
"I've noticed how when one person isn't quite getting my direction, the others come in and helps them," she said. "They're discreet about it, but my mother's eye can see it, and it's adorable to me."
'Jambo! Tales from Africa'
A New Venture Theatre production
WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 22
WHERE: Frank Hayden Hall Theatre, F. Street/Elton C. Harrison Drive, Southern University
TICKETS/INFO: $15; $10 for students with ID, children and groups of 10 or more with advance tickets. newventuretheatre.org