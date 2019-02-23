- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Explorer's Club" will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. theatrebr.org
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's "Create U" webinar series on Feb. 27 at the council, 427 Laurel St. artsbr.org
- The Debose Fine Arts Festival Series final 2019 competition will be Feb. 28 at Baton Rouge Community College. debosefineartsseries-competition.com.
- Admission is free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Also, starting March 8 and continuing on the second Friday of each month, the museum will feature "Dinner & Museum," partnered with Capital City Grill in the Shaw Center for the Arts. Bring your museum sticker to the restaurant and receive 10 percent off dinner. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
- The fifth Statewide Juried High School Exhibition runs through March 16 at LSU's Foster Art Gallery with a closing reception from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16. Admission is free. (225) 578-5402 or email artgallery@lsu.edu.
- Tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's "Dancin' at the Mansion" fundraiser on April 5 at The Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd., featuring music by "The Issue." Advance tickets are $55, $50 each for two or more and $65 at the door. For tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/brbt/welcome.
- The Southeastern Louisiana University Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in Pottle Music Building Recital Hall in Hammond. Admission is free. (985) 549-2184.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing Heather Ryan Kelley's "Quiddity" through March 9 and Francis X. Pavy's "In the Company of San Malo" through April 13. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- NUNU Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Bayou Courtableau Highway, Arnaudville, is showing "Home and Garden" by Cynthia Alleman Deux Bayous Gallery. Also, there will be a book signing by Jonathan Oliver for "Between the Levees" at 1 p.m. Feb. 24. nunuaccollective.homesteadcloud.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
