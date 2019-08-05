The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will host its first open house and free concert at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the symphony office, 9635 Fenway Ave.
The team responsible for planning and organizing the symphony's season will be on hand to talk about their work. Food and beverage will be available, along with a concert by a symphony string quartet.
Members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League, Louisiana Youth Orchestra and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Chorus will be available to answer questions and provide materials about their respective affiliation.
Those attending can take advantage of a special subscription offer, and all attending will be entered into a drawing to win a family four-pack of tickets to the symphony's "A Houmas Holiday" concert.
Parking is limited at the office, but additional parking is available in the adjacent Church of Scientology, 9716 Airline Highway.
The event is free, but reservations are requested at eventbrite.com/e/brso-open-house-registration-67293945001.