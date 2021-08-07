- The Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus is auditioning singers for the 2021-22 season, which will include a number of choral offerings. Rehearsals will be Monday evenings beginning Sept. 13. Complete information regarding the season and audition process is available at BRSO.org/chorus. To schedule an audition appointment, contact BRSO Chorusmaster David Shaler at dashaler@gmail.com.
- Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is offering a new scholarship program to make its annual "Nutcracker" performance accessible to all dancers. The program, initiated by company member Carolyn Herman, will pay the fees associated with participating in the show through the Nutcracker Scholarship Fund, which also provides two tickets for families, along with T-shirts, Nutcracker dolls and backstage photos. To apply, visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host its Outdoor Old Time Music Open Jam from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at either its open-air barn or Juke Joint side porch. Admission is free. "Evangeline: The Myth and the Maiden," a lecture by Elista Istre, is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 14, which is in conjunction with the exhibit, "Evangeline: Evolution of an Icon," which runs through Oct. 31. "Art by Bourgeois: Douglas Bourgeois" runs through Sept. 12. And registration is open for the Blues After School program on Friday afternoons from September through April for West Baton Rouge students sixth grade and above who are interested in learning music. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., will open "Itty Bitty, Nitty Gritty" by Samantha Combs with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14. The show runs through Sept. 12; viewings are by appointment. Email meetmeat@yeswecannibal.org. Also, at 8 p.m. Aug. 15, there will be a screening of Nelson Pereira dos Santos' 1971 film, "How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman." For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- The Royal Hearts Foundation of America will give an encore presentation of "Phoenix Rising: Safe Space" at 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Greenwood Community Park Theatre, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com or royalheartsfoundation.org. The goal of the production is to bring awareness to the different faces of abuse and empower victims to keep telling their stories. Hors d’oeuvres will be served; local small businesses will be on-site with merchandise.
- Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Rural Life Museum, I-10 at Essen Lane. Cara Kearns, a fiber, ceramic and mixed media artist will present a program and show some of her creations. Attendance is free and nonmembers are welcome. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, visit contemporaryfiberartistsofla.com.
- Auditions for the Lafayette Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker" will be Sept. 11-12 at 201 Petroleum Drive, Lafayette. Dancers must be at least 8 years old by December, have completed at least one year of ballet study and be studying ballet currently in an established dance program. Masks are required. Audition fee is $35. For specific audition times and requirements, call (337) 262-0444, email Shannon@Lafayetteballettheatre.org or visit LafayetteBalletTheatre.org.
- The Jeanerette Museum, 500 E. Main St., Jeanerette, will unveil a guitar donated by Grammy Award-winning bass guitarist Wayne "Blue" Burns at 11 a.m. Aug. 11. For more information, call (337) 579-1073 or visit jeanerettemuseum.com.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production of "Return of the Music Man," opening Aug. 19 in the Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. For tickets, call (337) 364-6114 or visit ipaltheater.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments