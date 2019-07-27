- The Louisiana Arts Summit will open July 29. The summit was rescheduled because of Hurricane Barry. Schedule of sessions and locations at artsbr.org/louisiana-arts-summit-1.
- Registration is open for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Summer Dance Intensive, set for July 29 to Aug. 2 at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Cost is $380 for non-Dancers’ Workshop students. The workshop is for ages 12 and older, and features instruction by international dancers Sally Rojas, Shelby Williams and Dwayne Holliday. Register at batonrougeballet.org/summer-intensive.
- Tickets are on sale for "Manship Theatre Presents: Sondheim on Sondheim" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $28. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- The Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus is scheduling auditions Aug. 5 and Aug. 15 for the 2019-20 season. Alternate dates are possible by appointment. The chorus will rehearse Monday nights between Aug. 19 and Dec. 2 then Jan. 13 and April 27. Schedule an audition at brso.org/chorus.
- The LSU Museum of Art's public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 on the third floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. After the meeting, the event will move to the museum on the fifth floor. The museum's impact report for the 2018–2019 fiscal year will be discussed, along with a look ahead to 2020. Admission is free. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's "Front Porch Society," opening Aug. 10 at the theater, 9401 Cortana Place — Cortana Mall Entrance No. 1. Tickets are $22. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Wild Party," opening Aug. 16 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $31; $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's annual "The Rocky Horror Show" will be Aug. 17 by appointment. Call (225) 924-6496. For more information, visit theatrebr.org.
- Several exhibits are showing at the Paul and Lulu University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette: "Tripping Over Cypress: Recent Work by Cliff Tresner" through Aug. 10; "Gisela Colon: Pods" and "Kota Ezawa: Two Views" through Aug. 24; "A Teaspoon and a Bit of String: The Illustrations of Denise Gallagher" through Aug. 31; "Spotlight on the Collection: William Moreland" through Oct. 2; and "Paths and Loops: Automatic Drawings by John F. Simon, Jr." through Nov. 16. hilliardmuseum.org.
- The Iberia Film Festival will be Aug. 1-3 at the Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., and the Sliman Evangeline Theater, 129 E. Main St., New Iberia. The lineup includes "Accident and Deception: The Huey Long Shooting, with Dr Donald Pavy," and "Gumbo," a film with interviews from local cooks who participated in the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff. Attendees will be able to sample food from area chefs. A cash bar will be available. For tickets and a full lineup, visit IberiaFilmFestival.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com