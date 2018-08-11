- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 W. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will open the exhibit, "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on Aug. 18 in honor of the museum's 50th anniversary. The exhibit runs through Oct. 28. (225) 366-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Forum 35's "Art Melt," the largest multimedia, juried art exhibit in Louisiana, runs through Aug. 24 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production, "A Year with Frog and Toad," opening Aug. 24 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Tickets are $21, $15 for ages 2-11. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org.
- Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will show the Emmy Award-winning documentary, "Herblock: The Black and the White," at 10 a.m. Sept. 1. The film coincides with the Old Capitol's exhibit, "Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons," running through Sept. 29. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard Museum of Art, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, has opened "Past the Frame: Abraction and Its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018," running through Feb. 9. (337) 482‐2278 or hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
