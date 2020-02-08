Aquila Theatre will bring its adaptation of George Orwell's "1984" to the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts on Feb. 13 and Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts on Feb. 15. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.
“It is somewhat oddly fitting that Aquila Theatre brings ‘1984’ to our stage at a time when the public is actively debating the intersection of government and individuality,” Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter said. “As our modern world grapples with the threats and benefits of technological integration, Aquila Theatre’s production provides a space to appreciate the value of individual thought. Today, Orwell’s prescient story resonates around the globe as individuals, systems and governments clash.”
Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, “1984” depicts a society controlled by a totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies.
Tickets are $28-$48 for the Manship Theatre show by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org and $36-$45 for the Columbia Theatre show by calling (985) 543-4371 or visit columbiatheatre.org.