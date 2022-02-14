International recording artist, soprano Renée Fleming will be presenting the next installment in her "Music and the Mind" series on May 10 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
The event is hosted by Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, 6400 Perkins Road.
Fleming also will appear in recital on May 11 at the Raising Cane's River Center Theater for Performing Arts, 275 St. Louis St.
Fleming, as artistic advisor to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, has launched a collaboration with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, with participation by the National Endowment for the Arts, focused on the science connecting music, health and the brain.
She has given presentations with scientists and practitioners on this subject around the world, earning Research!America’s Rosenfeld Award for Impact on Public Opinion.
Fleming will appear with John Kirwan and other scientists, as they present "Music and the Mind."
Pennington Biomedical Research Center, a campus of LSU, is a world renowned leader at the forefront of medical discoveries related to obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. The scientists conduct basic, clinical and population health research and are dedicated to solving the worldwide obesity epidemic by 2040.
For recital tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com. Section A tickets also will include admission to the exclusive "Music and the Mind" presentation.