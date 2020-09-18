"Blue Skies and Happy Memories" is the theme for the show by members of the Associated Women in the Arts now on exhibit at the Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway.
The show runs through Sept. 26, with a closing reception scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
This large show features work from 25 artists in a variety of mediums. It highlights Baton Rouge and other southern landscapes, historic buildings and architecture.
Local participating artists include Laura Lindsay, Virginia Donner, Kathy Daigle, Kay Wallace, Claire Wilson, Pat Wattam, Kathy Stone, Patricia Ryan, Kay Lusk, Marge Campane, Susan Thibodeaux, Amy Couvillion, Shirley Young, Donna Kilbourne, Lori Nunn, Frances Durham, Stacey Rhoades, Tori Holeman, Marianna Kalacheva, Pati Ivey, Janice Evans, Nanci Charpentier, Andrea Phillips, Carole Sexton, Dana Mosby and Marylyn Daniel.
Gallery ours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.