Of Moving Colors will perform its annual community show, "Kick It Out: That's Entertainment!," at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Brown-Holt Theatre at The Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive.
The production is a multimedia show promoting community, culture and creativity, featuring youngsters who attended the company's four-month performance camp.
The young performers will dance with the company's dancers to music from the Rat Pack and Motown eras to current day Rockette-style high-kick tunes.
Tickets are $25-$100 at bontempstix.com or ofmovingcolors.org/tickets.