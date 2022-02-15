Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera Workshop will present Cendrillon (Cinderella) by French composer Pauline Viardot Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 16–19. Scheduled in Pottle Auditorium on campus in Hammond at 7:30 p.m. each evening, the production is free.
“Opera Workshop first presented this delightful retelling of the familiar 'Cinderella' fairy tale in the spring of 2013, and there are a few twists in this version: The stepmother is replaced by a stepfather with a shady past, and Prince Charming and his First Chamberlain switch places to deceive Cendrillon and the other guests at the ball,” Opera/Music Theatre Workshop Director Chuck Effler said. “But there’s still the part about trying on the slipper.”
For a quarter of a century, starting around 1850, Viardot was one of the most famous opera singers in Europe and Russia, and one of the most influential European musicians until her death in 1910, Effler explained.
“After retiring from singing, she began teaching, and composed over 200 art songs as teaching pieces for her students. Many of those songs were published and are still sung today,” he said. “She also wrote five salon operas, short operas with piano accompaniment meant to be presented at musical soirées in the homes of fashionable Parisians. 'Cendrillon' is the last and the only one to be published.”
The production will be sung in an English translation by long time guest stage director Rachel Harris, who directed the 2013 production and returns to direct the current production.
For more information, call (985) 549- 2184.