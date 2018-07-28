George Gershwin will be there. So will Cole Porter and Hoagy Carmichael when local singers take the stage Aug. 3 to perform the composers' classics in the "Manship Theatre Celebrates the Great American Songbook." Performances run through Aug. 5.
"We'll be singing songs by Gershwin, Rogers and Hart and so many others," says Melanie Couvillon, the theater's executive director and one of 18 performers in the show. "These songs never go out of style."
The show is the third in the Manship Theatre's annual, locally produced Musical Encores series, funded this year by the Alma Lee, Norman and Cary Saurage Fund of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
"We originally wanted to cast 10 singers, but 35 showed up to the auditions, and they were all so good," Couvillon says. "It was hard for us to decide. So, we chose 18."
That's 18 singers performing 25 songs by some of the most popular American composers whose songs collectively make up what is known as the American songbook.
Even some popular singers of today still return to these songs, as Lady Gaga did in her duets with Tony Bennett.
This show is more than simply singing. Director Paige Gagliano and music director Mike Esneault are giving it a personal touch.
While Esneault matched songs to singers' voices and range, Gagliano helped the performers make that personal connection.
"She talked to them about the songs, what the songs mean to them or what connections the songs have to their lives," Couvillon says. "There will be talking in the show, and the singers will talk about their songs or tell stories before singing them."
In the lineup of performers with Couvillon are Clay Boudreaux, Leanne Clement, Steve Clawson, Bill Corcoran, Clay Donaldson, Marlo Dupre, Margaret Fowler, Brandon Guillory, Don Hill, Brandy Johnson, Danielle Laird, Jamie Leonard, Natalie Overall, Sarah Robinson, Paula Shreve, Adrienne Thornton and Tara Winder.
They will be accompanied by Esneault on piano, New Orleans bassist Don Vappie and Keith Simoneaux on drums.
"The show will start out with the trio," Couvillon says. "And Don Vappie will even sing a song for us. We'll also have solos and duets."
The Manship Theatre developed its Music Encore series after receiving requests for a locally produced stage show. Still, it was important to keep the show's production minimal and its run short.
"This is a way for performers to commit to a show without having to make a long-term commitment," Couvillon says. "It's only three performances, and there's not a lot of rehearsal time, yet they have the opportunity to take part in a locally produced show."
Manship Theatre Celebrates the Great American Songbook
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-4; 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
WHERE: Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
TICKETS/INFO: $25, plus tax. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org