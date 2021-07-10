Work by artist members Ann Boudreau, Diane Hanson and Marcus McAllister will be showcased at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, through July 29.
The gallery will host its ARTiculate Artist Talk at 4 p.m. July 11, featuring the artists.
Boudreau's show, "Climbing the Walls," is inspired by natural systems, from seed pods to constellations.
Hanson's exhibit, called "Fair," uses the idea of baking competitions held in county, state and world’s fairs, with her paintings of desserts with little vignettes raising the question of fairness.
McAllister's show, "Captivated by Inner Workings," focuses on sublime, dreamlike fragments coupled with the state of the everyday occurrences of life. He follows a systematic pattern of images externalizing his own thoughts and emotions.
Baton Rouge Gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.