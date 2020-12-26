- Kids Orchestra is accepting applications for its KO@Home program for the new semester beginning in January. Students can choose between group lessons on Zoom or private lessons on the online platform. To register, visit kidsorchestra.org/koathome.
- The deadline is Feb. 26 for entries to the 2021 Visual Art & Songwriting Contest sponsored by the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts and the Trombone Shorty Foundation. This year's theme is "Alone Together: Art in the Time of Pandemic." The contest is open to Louisiana high school juniors and seniors. Ten visual artists and three songwriters will be awarded $25,000 in college scholarships. For more information, visit georgerodriguefoundation.org/what-we-do/scholarship-art-contest.
- There are only a few days left to see the "Frank Hayden: Lift Every Voice" exhibit at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The show, considered one of the most comprehensive exhibits of the late Baton Rouge sculptor's work, closes on Jan. 3. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Masks are required and will be provided free if needed. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- "A Colorful World in Black & White: Fonville Winans’ Photographs of Louisiana" runs through July 14 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/capitol-park-museum.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host Free First Sunday on Jan. 3. Admission is free during the museum's hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Current exhibits include "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South" and "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road." For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The West Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson St., Port Allen, will open "Queen Zulu: Rose Roche of Port Allen" on Jan. 2 and "A. Hays Town and The Architectural Image of Louisiana" on Jan. 16. The museum also will host its "Café Français" at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 and its Old Time Music Open Jam from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 10. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Robin Miller
