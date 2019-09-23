LSU Theatre will open its 2019-20 Mainstage season on Wednesday with Alice Childress' semi-satirical study of racism in the theater world, "Trouble in Mind."
The show runs through Oct. 6 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.
The play, directed by G.D. Kimble, proves fascinating on several levels. It is sometimes an acrid backstage comedy, while taking a frank look at mid-1950s social attitudes and a commentary on the inherent racism in the arts.
This show is as relevant as it was when it was first staged six decades ago.
There will be a pay-what-you-can performance on Wednesday, followed by a preview show on Thursday. Other performances are scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29; Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 1-4; and Sunday, and Oct. 6. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $22 for general public, $17 for seniors, faculty and staff and $14 for students by calling (225) 578-3527 or visiting lsu.edu/theatre.