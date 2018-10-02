Paint and fabric unfurl in waves of color across Randell's Henry classroom at Southern University. But his eyes are fixed on one window.
Every time he looks at it, the art professor said, he's reminded of when he was a student and ran into then-professor Frank Hayden on campus one Saturday morning.
Hayden was working outside. The building was locked, so Hayden told Henry to climb on his shoulders and check for unlocked windows. One was open, and Hayden lifted Henry through it.
"But it broke as I was going through," Henry recalled. "I didn't get cut, but the glass was sticking up. And when Monday came, my professor, John Paul Hubbard, looked at the window and said, 'It looks like someone tried to break in here this weekend.'"
Did Henry set the record straight? No. Neither did Hayden.
"Frank Hayden was just so impressed that a student would want to come in and work on a Saturday, he was going to do anything to help," Henry said laughing. "So I always say that I started out by standing on the shoulders of a giant."
Hayden, who died in 1988, was a giant in the art world, so much so that the building where Henry now teaches is named for him.
Henry later taught with Hayden and now carries on in the renowned sculptor's tradition, and that of his colleagues Al Lavergne and Hubbard, of creating art on campus.
When he has a break between classes, he works. When classes are done for the day, he works.
"I have a studio at home, but I've been working more here," Henry said.
His style is abstract expressionism. He collages fabric onto a canvas then paints it, working until the piece feels right.
"I know when to stop," he said. "There just comes a point when I know it's done."
Henry, who earned his bachelor's degree in fine art from Southern University and his master's from LSU, developed an interest in abstract expressionism long before entering college.
"When I was growing up, I was interested in abstract art," he said. "Artists like Willem de Koonig and Jackson Pollock showed that there was a place for this kind of art."
His Southern professors also created abstract works. Still, Henry had to find his own artistic voice.
He started out painting abstracts and later incorporated fabric into his pieces. Friends saved scraps of material for Henry, knowing he was keen on different designs and textures.
"I even kept a pair of my old striped socks that had holes in them," said Henry, pulling a sock from a bag stuffed with fabric. "And even though I still have all of this fabric, I don't use it much anymore because I've discovered that it's weak compared to what I'm doing now."
Now Henry starts with cotton fabric or burlap and smears on different colors of paint, which he's mixed himself. He then cuts and tears the fabric into smaller, random shapes and arranges them on canvasses, which he's built himself.
Once his artist's eye is appeased, Henry glues the fabric montage to the canvas.
"After that, I start painting the canvas," he said, adding that he sometimes adds more fabric as he goes.
Eventually, a multitextured canvas of colors emerges, revealing to Henry an image.
He may see a man on a horse or people celebrating in a street. From that image, comes the title of the piece, Henry said.
His work has been shown in New York, Dallas, New Orleans and throughout Baton Rouge and is included in the LSU Museum of Art's collection. He's a board member for Baton Rouge Gallery, where he's been an artist member since 1985. And he sits on the DeBose Foundation Board.
But making art is Henry's priority. And making it in the spirit of the giants who came before him is a bonus.
"I like continuing the tradition of the artists who taught here," he said.