Thirty years ago, "Steel Magnolia" opened in theaters across the country, bringing Clairee, Ouiser, Truvy and their cohorts into our hearts. Now, a local theater company is marking that milestone by bringing the classic story of female friendship to the stage.
Red Magnolia Theatre Company will perform Robert Harling’s play Nov. 14-17 and Nov. 21-24 at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets can be purchased at redmagnoliatc.org.
"Steel Magnolias" is a sharp, witty play following the lives of six Southern women who frequent a local beauty shop. The movie was filmed in Natchitoches.
Based on the true story of the death of Harling’s sister, Susan Harling Robinson, (called Shelby and played by Julia Roberts in the film), the play introduces complex characters that each embody playfulness, strength and resilience.
The production, directed by Michele Johnson and Courtney Murphy, is a powerful exploration of the underlying strength — and love — at the heart of female friendship.
The cast includes C. Jaye Miller as Shelby, Elizabeth Mathews as M’Lynn, Aron Coates as Truvy, Diane Isom as Annelle, Tara Sager as Clairee and Nancy Litton as Ouiser.
'Steel Magnolias'
A Red Magnolia Theatre production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 24
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $25, redmagnoliatc.org