The South is a foreign land to Yolanda, whose Brooklyn roots never included women who wore hats to church.
In fact, church was a rarity for the street-smart teenager.
But Yolanda, played by 17-year-old Kennedi Davenport, will have to cope in a different world when New Venture Theatre opens "Crowns: A Gospel Musical," on Feb. 15 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building.
In the end, she'll learn that the church headpiece isn't a hat but a crown that must be earned through a rite of passage.
New Venture Theatre performed the Regina Taylor gospel musical in 2011. Director Greg Williams Jr. is re-staging it through a different perspective.
The story is told through a series of vignettes in and around the church attended by Yolanda's grandmother, Mother Shaw, played by LaNea Wilkinson.
"The story begins with Yolanda, who has to move in with her grandmother in the South after her brother is killed in Brooklyn," he said. "I've done a lot of research on African women and the meaning behind the crowns they wear, and I apply the same meaning to the hats worn by these women."
Instead of setting the story in a time and place, Williams is letting the vignettes play out in an African dreamscape, where Yolanda can see her late brother.
The brother shows up only in conversation in the script, but Williams believes his stage presence adds an extra dimension as Yolanda struggles between who she was and who she becomes as she's introduced to her grandmother's circle of hat queens.
She eventually learns that each hat is a hard-earned crown of sisterhood, holding the testimony of life’s joys or struggles.
"Yolanda is having to adjust to living with her grandmother, but her grandmother has to learn from Yolanda, too," Williams says. "It's a learning process on both sides."
'Crowns: A Gospel Musical'
A New Venture Theatre production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17
WHERE: Studio Theatre, 105 LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive
TICKETS/INFO: $30; $25, students with ID and groups of 10 or more with advance tickets. newventuretheatre.org