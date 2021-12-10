Pianist Michael McDowell is staging his seventh Christmas concert, and this year he's bringing an orchestra.
And, of course, his one-of-a-kind music.
McDowell's "Orchestra Christmas Spectacular" will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Highway, where the sanctuary will be transformed into a lighted Christmas wonderland.
McDowell will entertain with a family friendly combination of holiday songs, mixing traditional with popular music. The concert will open with McDowell's mashup of "O Come All Ye Faithful" with Earth, Wind & Fire.
And the decorations will be over the top, he promised.
"We're going to have 100 or so candles on the steps leading up to the sanctuary, and we're going to wash the back wall with colors, the way the people expect," McDowell said. "And we'll have as many decorations as I can fit, but it's going to be tough this year with 20 other people on stage."
Those 20 others are the orchestra put together by McDowell and violinist Borislava Iltcheva, who is concertmaster for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.
"Borislava and I talked for awhile about putting together something," McDowell said. "We were coming out of the COVID pandemic and turning the corner, and we felt like it was time. She helped me get a dozen or so string players. We also have some brass and percussion. We'll have no conductor. I'm going to conduct from the piano."
McDowell began planning the program in June with the hope that all coronavirus regulations would be lifted by December.
"We had the hope that we would be out of COVID when the program happened, and people would be able to enjoy the music in a normal environment," he said. "And that was all the more reason to have an orchestra. There's never been one with the Christmas concert at Most Blessed Sacrament."
McDowell has performed his concerts with an orchestra at the Manship Theatre.
"I just wanted nice string and brass sections for this show, and I wanted everyone to have a good time," he said. "We're going to put some groove on it."
McDowell wrote the arrangements for all of the songs on the program, most of which he will perform on the piano backed by the orchestra. The show also will include some combo songs featuring the piano, drum and bass and a handful of piano solos.
"On every set list we do, there are wild card piano solos that plug into the next song we do," McDowell said. "I drop it in and improve on it, and honestly, that's the most fun."
In the past, McDowell has donated a portion of his ticket sales to a chosen charity, but with the economic effects of the pandemic still in place, he's simply hoping to break even.
"Every dollar goes back into the orchestra," he said. "COVID really has set us back."
Tickets are $39.95 for premium seating and $30 for general admission. Face masks will not be required.
For tickets and more information, visit mcdowellpianist.com.