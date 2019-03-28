No Show Comedy has gone digital.
The Baton Rouge group dropped its first album, “No Show Comedy: A Louisiana Album Recording,” on March 8. It’s a big step for No Show, which started hosting comedy events less than three years ago. The collective now hosts a weekly Thursday night open mic at City Bar and a monthly comedy showcase spotlighting local comedians.
The album features 19 regional comics, including Mary-Devon Dupuy, Greg Hamilton, Kyle Smith and Geneva Joy, each performing around 5 to 7 minutes — Baton Rouge comic and No Show founding member O'mar Finley gets the album's longest track at 10 minutes. As with most comedy shows, no subject was off limits. Performers on the album joked about everything from Southern racism and depression to tacky T-shirts.
After deciding an album was one of No Show’s goals, Finley connected with Lafayette Comedy’s Jason P. Leonard to produce the project.
“He’s been the main catalyst for all these recordings in south Louisiana over the last few years,” Finley said. Leonard also recorded "Listening Party: A Louisiana Comedy Recording" and Baton Rouge comedian Mike Honore's "Splenda Afternoon."
With Leonard ready to record, Finley and fellow No Show member Terence Delaine began promoting their showcase at The Guru on Government Street and booking comics.
“I wanted to make sure we had a good mix of material and new perspectives,” Delaine said. “We wanted to showcase a lot of Louisiana comics.”
The recorded showcase in January turned out to be one of No Show Comedy’s most well-attended events, Finley said.
“Just from the turn out of the actual recording, I deem it a success,” Delaine added.
And the project is gaining momentum online. The album can be streamed on Apple Music and Spotify, and with each new listen the featured comics get more exposure and comedy clout.
“Just to be on these platforms is a benefit for the comics,” Finley said. “It’s a credit you can put on your comedy resume.”
No Show Comedy will celebrate its third anniversary in May. After that, the group hopes to take the show on the road with plans to hit New York City this summer, Finley said.
“No Show Comedy: A Louisiana Album Recording” is available on Apple Music and Spotify. The next showcase by No Show Comedy happens on April 22 at The Guru, 1857 Government St. More info at facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.