An artist’s workspace can say a lot about them. What they put on the walls or what tools they use can reveal more about the person and their process. Frame of Mind is a monthly Red feature focusing on Baton Rouge creators and the spaces in which they work.
Along with her at-home studio, Baton Rouge artist Ellen Ogden has an unconventional workspace: an ever-changing array of walls and buildings around town.
You can see Ogden’s work while grabbing a drink at Dead Poet, having a meal at Rouj Creole, or picking up groceries at Trader Joe’s, where she is one of the in-house artists. Her multicolored artistic vision has taken her to various spaces across the region, where she works closely with local business owners to place her art into a more public domain.
Ogden is a fine art painter with a background in stained glass, and she creates everything from small scale commissions to studio paintings and murals.
On a recent hot day with a beaming sun, Ogden is tucked under a breezeway at Hey, Penelope — a Bocage-area boutique. When working on-site, an artist has to come prepared.
A bin stores all of her paints; a caddy is filled with brushes and miscellaneous tools; a paint-splattered drop cloth is handy; and reference materials are ready to guide her through the process of bringing her next piece to life. Among her paint supplies, there is a fan for the heat, water for hydration and headphones ready to play back audiobooks while she works peacefully to get another mural done.
Louisiana and its community is vibrant and inspiring. Not only can the environment shape an artist’s work and the process of bringing everything together, but so can the people surrounding it.
There is no doubt that community is an integral part of Ogden’s public mural work. Ogden’s art is wherever the people are and wherever a great story is, and her ever-changing, always moving workspace is a beautiful reflection of that.
More about Ellen Ogden can be found at facebook.com/ellenogdenart and on Instagram @ellenogdenart.
For more photos of Ogden at work, look for this story online at theadvocate.com.