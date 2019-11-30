Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol," opening Dec. 6 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25; $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of Disney's "Frozen Jr.," opening Dec. 6 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. Tickets are $15. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org.
Berkeley, California-based fine art photographer Lisa LeJeune will visit New Roads from Dec. 7-14 while working on her book of landscapes and people focusing on Pointe Coupee Parish, where her father's family once lived. She will be taking photos of area residents at no charge at the downtown Christmas parade on Dec. 7 and at the Poydras Museum, 500 W. Main St., the rest of the week. To schedule a time, call (510) 761-7524 or email lisalejeune@gmail.com. For more information, visit lisalejeune.com.
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Home for the Holidays" concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Dive. The symphony will be joined by the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus, mezzo-soprano Amy Bouchard and Everrett Parker and The Greater Baton Rouge Interfaith Ensemble. Tickets are $25-$65. (225) 383-0500 or brso.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 14-15 in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. Tickets are $25-$65. (225) 766-8379 or Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets are on sale for Rita Jones Rushing's stage play, "Silly Women," on Dec. 15 at Scotlandville Magnet High School, 9870 Scotland Ave. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. (225) 241-6266 or (225) 346-1700.
Tickets are on sale for the Vital Theatre NYC's production of "Angelina Ballerina: The Very Merry Holiday Musical" at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $23. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.