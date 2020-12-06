Have the coronavirus blues? These dance, theater and live music performances are sure to lift your spirits.
Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will perform on stage "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 17-20. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
For the live performances, there will be temperature checks and physically distanced seating, and those attending must wear masks at all times. Only 40 seats will be sold for each performance.
Lily McGill directs an ensemble of five actors who perform the 1940s radio play version of the classic story of idealistic George Bailey, who receives a revelation of the lives he's touched as his own life seems to crash on one fateful Christmas Eve.
"This is the perfect holiday show," said Jenny Ballard, TBR artistic director. "It's uplifting, it's hopeful, it's funny and it's full of love and warmth. If you want to forget your troubles for a night, come and see this show."
Tickets are $30.75 and $25.27 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org. The show also will be streamed online Dec. 22-24.
If you're looking for a classic Christmas tale, the Cangelosi Dance Project will stage "The Holiday Nutcracker" Dec. 12-13 at the Dunham School's Brown-Holt Theatre, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive.
Performances are at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both days.
"The Holiday Nutcracker" is a ballet created, choreographed, and produced by Kris Cangelosi. The story begins on Christmas Eve with a young girl name Clara, who aspires to be a ballerina one day. Her family hosts a holiday party, preparing for the arrival of Clara’s magical Uncle Drosslemeyer, who presents her with a Nutcracker Doll.
From there, Clara's magical Christmas adventure begins. She'll meet the Snow Queen, the Sugar Plum Fairy and many other characters along the way.
To reserve tickets, email kcangelosi1@cox.net. Seating will follow the state's coronavirus guidelines.
For some toe-tapping fun, Michael McDowell has you covered.
The popular pianist will perform his Christmas Spectacular concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Highway.
"I'm really happy we're able to put the concert on with all that has happened this year, and my only goal with it is to bring back a small sliver of normalcy to the Christmas season for the people who go," he said.
Seating is general admission and limited to 250 because of social distancing. Tickets are $15 by calling (225) 752-6230 or visiting McDowellPianist.com.
Finally, if you want to watch a live performance, yet don't feel comfortable stepping out, the Baton Rouge Symphony has the perfect show for you.
The symphony's annual Holiday Brass concert at St. Joseph's Cathedral originally was scheduled to be a live performance. The performance will still be staged live at the cathedral, but its audience will be virtual.
David Torns will direct the symphony's brass and percussion in this concert, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Virtual tickets are $30 by visiting brso.org.