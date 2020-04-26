Celebrate the end of winter with the Mid City businesses at the third annual Winter Warm Up, an open house from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 19.
Businesses on Jefferson Highway, between Claycut Avenue, Goodwood Boulevard and Government Street, will be open for the free event.
Some of the businesses will sponsor local artists and have product or jewelry making demonstrations, feature art or offer food. End-of-the-season special pricing also will also be offered. Refreshments will be served at many of the businesses.
Some of this year’s participating businesses include Elizabethan Gallery, Reginelli’s Pizzeria, Brew Ha-Ha!, Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery and Sabai Jewelry Gallery.
For more information, call (225) 924-6437.