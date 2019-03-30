Art Flow is a different kind of art exhibit.
"Instead of placing the art in a gallery or museum, it's been placed in businesses that might not usually show art," explained Rhaea D'Aliesio, community engagement coordinator for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
Here's the scoop: 104 pieces of art by 52 artists are on display in dozens of establishments in downtown Baton Rouge and just across the Mississippi in Port Allen. There's a painting by Kenneth Babb in Chow Main on Main Street, a photo by Brian Boudreaux at Roly Poly on North Boulevard and Andrienne Romero's "Shoe Series" sculptures at 4Forty Fitness on Third Street.
Of course, some of the art is in expected places: the LSU Museum of Art on Lafayette Street, the Arts Council on Laurel and Capitol Park Museum on Fourth Street.
But it's in those not-so-usual spots — First United Methodist Church, the Baton Rouge Police Department, Prescriptions to Geaux, Matherne's Market — where Art Flow is hoping to appeal to a new audience.
The idea is to expose people who don't usually frequent art establishments not only to art but to art created by Louisiana artists.
And that audience can vote on the pieces it likes best through the Arts Council's new FlowBR app, available for download through iTunes and Android.
"You can vote for as many works as you like," said Arts Council President Renee Chatelain. "But you can vote only once for each piece."
Each artwork is part of the juried exhibition Art Flow, formerly Forum 35's Art Melt.
“Forum 35 created Art Melt with the goal of being a premier event to showcase the relationship between Louisiana art, artists and the arts community,” said Jessica Keasler, Forum 35 president. “Fifteen years from its creation, Art Melt has become Louisiana’s largest juried multimedia annual art exhibit. We are excited to partner with the Arts Council to elevate Art Melt to the next level as Art Flow, providing even more opportunities for the public to experience Louisiana’s unique arts and culture.”
Winners will be announced April 6-7 at the Ebb & Flow Festival.
In addition to offering Geo tracking to the various locations of the art, the app also provides locations of other festival events, as well as information on all of the programming during the festival.
Along with Art Flow, Ebb & Flow will host more than 40 community partners engaging in performances and interactive demonstrations, an artist marketplace with more than 80 artists and makers booths, and five outdoor performance spaces, including a Kids Coast, with a Junior Ninja course, water ecology activities and storytelling.
The Arts Council also is working with Visit Baton Rouge and other community partners to possibly expand the app beyond the festival to develop access for the numerous arts and cultural events happening throughout the city.
“People ask repeatedly for a one-stop source of information for arts and cultural events for the city,” Chatelain said. “Our hope is that the launch of this app will be the next step in realizing this request. There are so many great cultural events to enjoy in this city every day, so it is a process — a really great challenge to have.”
In the meantime, don't forget to cast your votes.
For more information, visit ebbandflowbr.org.