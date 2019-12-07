Baton Rouge Gallery is featuring the work of artist members Malaika Favorite, Frankie Gould, April Hammock and Isoko Onodera through Dec. 26.
The free exhibitions can be seen from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at the BREC facility, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
At 4 p.m. Dec. 8, the gallery’s ARTiculate Artist Talk series will offer an intimate look at the inspirations, techniques and thoughts that led to the works featured in the gallery, with the featured artists on hand to discuss their works and answer questions.
The title of Favorite's exhibit, "Where Do We Come From," is inspired by Paul Gauguin's painting, "Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?"
In this series, Favorite focuses on ancestors, as well as who we are now and what it means to be who we are and where we come from.
“It is my desire that these works will inspire each viewer and encourage them to examine how they view and relate to the people they encounter in their daily lives,” according to the artist's statement.
Gould's body of work, whether literal or abstract, is about the attraction of seductive shapes, bold colors, lines and textures, all conveyed with a definite whimsy element. This exhibit, "Bee, Bug, & Border," is a continuation of her fascination with the insect world.
“Insects range from invasive pests, to blood suckers, wood eaters … pollinators and beneficial," she said in her artist's statement. "I find their shapes, textures and colors fascinating.”
In "Pandemonium's Paradise," Hammock's work consists of oil and acrylic paintings focusing on form and spaces intertwining, breaking apart and building. The work is influenced by both metaphysics and a perceived ambiguity between exterior and interior spaces.
"Anomalies emerge," she said. "The sublime introduces itself, forecasting the imminent future. Structures that contain chaos, attempting to shield it from the world. Domestic and wild."
In "Synapses," Onodera’s work is the imagery of the symbolic, metaphysical narrative of human nature. By painting figures as a motif, she examines what lies in the core of humans.
Her work also is motivated by her contemplation on the similarity between a person’s life and a process of painting. She finds an interesting parallel between how humans are formed throughout their lifetime and how her paintings are created: they both are composed of multiple layers and each layer is an important and significant part of the whole.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.