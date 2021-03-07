The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, celebrates the end of winter with its third annual "Winter Thaw," from noon to 7 p.m. March 11.
Participating in the an open house are artists Mickey Asche, Kathy Daigle, Keith Douglas, Janice Evans, Barbara Fornias, Carol Hallock, Vera Judycki, Mariana Kalacheva, Nathaniel Landry, Diego Larguia, Joy McDonald, Katie McGarry, Andrea Phillips, Claire Pasqua, Muriel Prejean, Heather Cannole Ricard, Krista Roche and Cathy Smart.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.