The LSU School of Art's Glassell Gallery's 19th annual Invitational Art Exhibition: Winter Edition runs through Feb. 12 at its location in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
This year's theme is "Years that Ask Questions, Southern Writers," inspired by a passage by Zora Neale Hurston.
The show usually runs during the summer but had to be moved to winter because of the coronavirus pandemic. Artists were asked to choose a southern writer that inspires them and create a work of art based on a novel, poem, song, or quote by that writer.
More than 40 artists submitted entries in a variety of media based on everyone from Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris to Tennessee Williams and Ernest Gaines.
Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 389-7181.