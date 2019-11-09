The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is in the running to bring a free 10- to 12-week live music series to the area next year.
The Arts Council needs online votes to qualify as one of the 25 finalists competing for a 2020 Levitt AMP Baton Rouge Grant Award, sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music.
Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series, a free, outdoor concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.
Register and vote at levittamp.org until Nov. 20. The winners will be announced Dec. 20.
“Our organization impacts more than 200,000 people annually through free public art events & series,” Arts Council President/CEO Renee Chatelain said. “These events spur economic activity through cultural tourism and dollars spent on local businesses.”