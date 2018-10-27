HAMMOND — Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Alice in Wonderland” will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a nonprofit educational theater troupe, and youngsters in grades kindergarten through high school may audition. Approximately 50-60 local students will be cast to appear in the show with a Missoula tour actor/director.
Missoula will cast the young actors on Monday, and they will immediately begin learning lines, staging, songs and movement. By Saturday, the children will be ready to perform, complete with professionally designed costumes and scenery.
Students wishing to audition must arrive by 4 p.m. and stay for the entire two-hour session. The first rehearsal begins approximately 15-30 minutes after the audition and lasts until 8:30 p.m. Rehearsals will be conducted from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Columbia Theatre. Actors will be dismissed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, so they can participate in trick-or-treating.
“Alice in Wonderland” will be performed at the Columbia Theatre as part of the Pajamas and Play series at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $17, $12 for children and are available at columbiatheatre.org or at the box office, (985) 549-4371.