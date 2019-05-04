BREC's Baton Rouge Gallery is showing works by artist members Judi Betts, James Burke, Hye Yeom Nam and Steve Schmidt through May 30.
Hours for the gallery at 1515 Dalrymple Drive are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
At 4 p.m. May 19, the gallery’s ARTiculate Artist Talk series will offer an intimate look at the inspirations, techniques and thoughts that led to the works featured in this month's exhibition. The featured artists will discuss his or her work and answer questions. The event is free and open to the public.
Betts, an acclaimed watercolor artist, has always aimed to stimulate discussion and thought about everyday subjects and scenes with her work. In recent months, she has found sunflowers fascinating. Everything from the irregularity of the blossoms to the torn foliage caught her attention and found their way into her studio.
“Shards,” the latest exhibition from BRG co-founder Burke, is an amalgamation of incomplete things which, when brought together, create “a new something not planned in advance, but rather made with each new step or decision based on the current state of the work.”
Nam’s debut exhibition at the gallery, “Shifting Datum,” examines the relationship between sea level and the city of New Orleans, much of which sits below sea level. The exhibition includes three installations, each employing a different media to represent this ever-evolving relationship.
Nam worked with Brendan Harmon on this series, who contributed to the data science, modeling and digital fabrication of the project.
Schmidt's "Catalyst” sees the artist continue to find inspiration in "the make." Working intuitively, he finds the expression emerges and informs his next movement or action.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.